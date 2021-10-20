News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

SBFPD Open Burn Public Awareness Campaign

By

 

The Sunrise Beach Fire District is hoping that a public awareness campaign will cut down on the numbers of natural cover fires which will be more prevalent during this time of the year…

      NEWS-10-20-2021 SBFD AWARENESS-1 - 19th October 2021

Chief Joseph Laplant says the banners are being put up in front of the district’s station houses. Laplant also says, if you are going to do any type of open burning, there are a couple basic tips to follow…

      NEWS-10-20-2021 SBFD AWARENESS-2 - 19th October 2021

Another good rule of thumb to follow, if you are planning to do open burning, is to let your fingers do the walking and call your local first district first.

 

 

