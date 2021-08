***Update:

KRMS has learned that the search for the missing swimming is continuing this morning. Officials with the Highway Patrol are back on the scene at the 20 Mile Marker and are encouraging everyone to go Idle Speed through the area.

No further details are available at this time and it remains an ongoing story. We will pass along more details when able.

As for the Pontoon, residents tell us the Pontoon was a rental that was being towed at the time due to a leak, when it flipped over. No one was injured.

****Previous story:

The result of two incidents on the water this weekend remains unknown as of this morning.

Late last night, the Sunrise Beach Fire District posted to Facebook, saying they were searching for a missing swimmer near the 20 Mile Marker.

There have been no posts since indicating if that person was found.

In another post on Facebook, photos of a pontoon flipped were posted near the 6 Mile Marker.

The condition of the driver or passengers in the boat, or the boat itself, have not yet been released.