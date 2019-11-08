Scam Alert in Morgan County

There’s another scam, apparently, happening in the Lake Area…this time being reported in Morgan County. Sheriff Norman Dills says his department has received a report of someone calling residents, supposedly on behalf of the department, advising that there is a warrant for their arrests The caller, who uses a spoofed number displaying the sheriff’s department’s number, then advises the situation can be taken care of with a payment of $1,000 over the phone. Dills goes on to say that other calls or social media messages claiming an emergency with you or a family member are also scams being used to try and rip you off out of your money. Anyone receiving such calls should report them to local law enforcement.