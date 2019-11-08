News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Scam Alert in Morgan County

By Leave a Comment

There’s another scam, apparently, happening in the Lake Area…this time being reported in Morgan County. Sheriff Norman Dills says his department has received a report of someone calling residents, supposedly on behalf of the department, advising that there is a warrant for their arrests The caller, who uses a spoofed number displaying the sheriff’s department’s number, then advises the situation can be taken care of with a payment of $1,000 over the phone. Dills goes on to say that other calls or social media messages claiming an emergency with you or a family member are also scams being used to try and rip you off out of your money. Anyone receiving such calls should report them to local law enforcement.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions