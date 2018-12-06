Scams and Sign Thefts Keeping Camden County Sheriff’s Department Busy

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department reports keeping busy answering calls from concerned residents about a couple of ongoing issues. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says a rash of stolen roadway signs is popping up again not only in Camden County but around the Lake Area involving signs put up by MoDOT. Anyone with information on the stolen signs, or those responsible, is urged to contact the sheriff’s department. :Lieutenant Page also says that an email scam has now been reported which, if you open the email, your computer will likely get attacked by a virus. The messages appear to have come from the IRS with the subject matters reading: “IRS-Wage and Income Transcript” and “IRS Tax Return Transcript.” If you receive such an email, you are advised to delete it immediately.