School Board to Consider Fee Increase for Adult Education at LCTC

It may cost some people more to attend Lake Career and Technical Center. The Camdenton R-III Board of Education will vote Monday on a requested rate hike. The proposed 20% increase would be in fees only for adult education. Tuition for secondary school students is expected to remain the same for the 2020-21 school year. The board is also expected to approve a bid from Graves & Associates to provide audit services for the district over the next three years. Monday’s school board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Office.