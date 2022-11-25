School Bus Drivers In High Demand – Special SB Driver Program Coming To Camdenton

School Bus drivers remain in demand, nationally as well as here in the Lake Area, and Camdenton Schools Transportation Director Tony Hatfield is urging folks who want to consider being a driver to attend what he calls a “School Bus Driver University” event a week from this Saturday…

“You can walk through a bus…we’re going to let you drive a bus if you’re interested. Of course that will be with a trainer, we’re not going to let you just drive all over the road. You’re not going to leave property, so just an FYI on that. So if you’re interested, you’ll be able to fill out an application while you’re there at the event.”

Hatfield says the job can be perfect for adults of all ages who have the time to commit…

“160 days out of the year, people think…..no it’s a full 12 months…no it’s 160 days out of the year and you get days off.”

Again, The Test Drive and Hiring Event is Saturday December 2nd from 10 am til 2 pm at the Lake Career & Technical Center in Camdenton.