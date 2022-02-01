News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

School & Business Closings For Wednesday February 2nd, 2022

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Feb 1, 2022 , , , , ,

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for February 2nd.

 

The following schools are closed:

Camdenton R-3

Clarksburg C-2

Cole Co. R-5 Eugene

Cole Camp R-1

Columbia College – Lake Ozark

Crocker R-2

Dallas County R-1

Dixon R-1

Eldon Head Start

Great Circle Academy-Lebanon
Hickory County R-1

High Point R-3

Holy Family School Freeburg

Iberia R-5 & Head Start

Laclede County (Joel E. Barber)

Laclede R-1

Laquey R-5

Lebanon Schools
Lincoln R-2
Macks Creek R-5
Maries Co. R-2
Miller County R-3 Tuscumbia
Morgan County R-2

Richland R-4

Swedeborg R-3
St. Elizabeth R-4

The King’s Academy – Lake Ozark

Wanyesville R-6

Westside Christian Academy

 

The following schools are virtual:

California R-1

Climax Springs R-4

Eldon R-1

Maries R-1

Moniteau Co. R-5

Morgan County R-1

School of the Osage

Stoutland R-2

Warsaw R-9

 

The following businesses are closed or events are cancelled:

Adient – All Shifts Canceled Wednesday

Affordable dentures/ dds is closed Wednesday and Thursday

Big Surf Waterpark is closed

Central Missouri Eye Care

Fresh Start Animal Outreach Thrift Shop in Eldon closed all week

Fort Leonard Wood – All Commissary, PX, and hospital (appointments) are closed Wednesday and Thursday

Hope House at Lake Ozark

Jennings Insurance Group office closed Wednesday and Thursday 

MU Healthcare Clinics

OATS Transit Mid-Mo

Osage Beach Senior Center

 

If there is a mistake, an addition or you have a closing or cancellation for us to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

 

Closings and Cancellations are Presented by:

 

 

 

 

 

R Veterinary at the Lake – News/Talk KRMS & KRMS TV 32

 

 

 

 

Hi-Tech Auto Body – 93.5 ROCKS, 98.7 The Cove & Classic Country 104.9

