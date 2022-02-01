Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for February 2nd.

The following schools are closed:

Camdenton R-3

Clarksburg C-2

Cole Co. R-5 Eugene

Cole Camp R-1

Columbia College – Lake Ozark

Crocker R-2

Dallas County R-1

Dixon R-1

Eldon Head Start

Great Circle Academy-Lebanon

Hickory County R-1

High Point R-3

Holy Family School Freeburg

Iberia R-5 & Head Start

Laclede County (Joel E. Barber)

Laclede R-1

Laquey R-5



Lebanon Schools



Lincoln R-2

Macks Creek R-5



Maries Co. R-2

Miller County R-3 Tuscumbia

Morgan County R-2

Richland R-4

Swedeborg R-3

St. Elizabeth R-4

The King’s Academy – Lake Ozark

Wanyesville R-6

Westside Christian Academy

The following schools are virtual:

California R-1

Climax Springs R-4

Eldon R-1

Maries R-1

Moniteau Co. R-5

Morgan County R-1

School of the Osage

Stoutland R-2

Warsaw R-9

The following businesses are closed or events are cancelled:

Adient – All Shifts Canceled Wednesday

Affordable dentures/ dds is closed Wednesday and Thursday



Big Surf Waterpark is closed

Central Missouri Eye Care

Fresh Start Animal Outreach Thrift Shop in Eldon closed all week

Fort Leonard Wood – All Commissary, PX, and hospital (appointments) are closed Wednesday and Thursday

Hope House at Lake Ozark

Jennings Insurance Group office closed Wednesday and Thursday

MU Healthcare Clinics

OATS Transit Mid-Mo

Osage Beach Senior Center

If there is a mistake, an addition or you have a closing or cancellation for us to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

