School Calendar, Grant Applications Top Agenda for Camdenton School Board

It’s already time to start thinking about the next school year in Camdenton. The Camdenton R-III school board is scheduled to meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. The agenda includes a review of a proposed school calendar for the 2020-21 school year. The board will also consider a request for the Lake Career & Technical Center to participate in a federal competitive grant cycle. They’ll be applying for funds to continue the adult education and literacy programs at the school. If approved, the grants will cover salaries, benefits, ongoing professional development, and curriculum and supplies. Monday’s board meeting will be held in the Administration Building.

