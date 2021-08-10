News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

School Districts In The Lake Area Say No Mask Requirements Just Yet

By

 

School Districts across the Lake Area are busy with back-to-school registrations, but officials are also keeping a close eye on the COVID 19 Delta Variant and the possibility of any mask mandates being ordered.

In School of the Osage District, Superintendent Dr. Laura Nelson says there are no changes anticipated when the kids return to the hallways this year “They are optional this year as they were last year, but we will continue to make sure we are a welcoming environment around that and we will continue to stay in touch with our local health departments.”

In the St. Elizabeth District, Superintendent Doug Kempker says there is a call by some for the district to implement a mask mandate “There is a little bit of a, I don’t want to say an outcry, but there are a group of parents that are for masking our students when they come back. Several of those work in the health field, but at this time we are going to start without masks.”

KRMS is awaiting a reply from other districts in the Lake area.

At this time, there are no statewide health mandates in effect, with the decision of requiring masks in school being left at the discretion of local boards of education.

The CDC is however recommending that masks be worn on school buses.

