School Employee Arrested After Alleged Lewd Conduct in School Restroom

An employee of the Camdenton school district faces two pending charges after an alarming discovery reported on Tuesday. Camdenton Police Chief Laura Wright says officers were called, on Tuesday afternoon, to Oak Ridge Intermediate School to investigate a report of sexual misconduct in one of the bathrooms. The employee, identified in court records as Jesse Warren Devore, was questioned and taken into custody. Devore was put on a 24-hour hold and, as of late Wednesday night, two felony charges of sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15 were filed in the courthouse. Chief Wright says the investigation continues.