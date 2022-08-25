News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Community Events Local News School News Top Stories

School Is Back In Session Across The Lake Area

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Aug 22, 2022 , , ,

The buses are rolling once again around the lake area this week as students return to hallways.

Eldon, Morgan R-2 Versailles, Macks Creek, Iberia, St. Elizabeth, Stoutland, Cole Camp and Miller R-2 Tuscumbia opened up their doors on Monday.

Following suit on Tuesday will be School of the Osage, Camdenton, Climax Springs and Warsaw, while Morgan R-1 Stover and Lincoln R-2 will welcome students back on Wednesday.

Local law enforcement is warning motorists to use caution when encountering buses or school zones.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Lake Ozark Scores Partnership With Indian Motorcylce For Bike Week

Aug 24, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Crime Local News

Illinois Man Charged with Having Sex Acts with a Minor

Aug 23, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Top Stories

FASS Powerboat Breaks LOTO Record For Dam To Dam Race

Aug 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Lake Ozark Scores Partnership With Indian Motorcylce For Bike Week

Aug 24, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Crime Local News

Illinois Man Charged with Having Sex Acts with a Minor

Aug 23, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Top Stories

FASS Powerboat Breaks LOTO Record For Dam To Dam Race

Aug 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Work Underway On Transportation Cost-Share Program

Aug 22, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com