The buses are rolling once again around the lake area this week as students return to hallways.

Eldon, Morgan R-2 Versailles, Macks Creek, Iberia, St. Elizabeth, Stoutland, Cole Camp and Miller R-2 Tuscumbia opened up their doors on Monday.

Following suit on Tuesday will be School of the Osage, Camdenton, Climax Springs and Warsaw, while Morgan R-1 Stover and Lincoln R-2 will welcome students back on Wednesday.

Local law enforcement is warning motorists to use caution when encountering buses or school zones.