News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

School of the Osage Addresses Concerns Over Social Media Post

By Leave a Comment

Officials at the School of the Osage are addressing parents after an unspecified threat posted online. Thursday afternoon, the district posted a message online that was also sent via email to parents across the district. School officials say they received a tip late Wednesday night regarding comments made by a student on a social media site. They contacted law enforcement to perform a threat assessment and ultimately were able to keep the student off of school property on Thursday. Students, staff, and the school were never believed to be in any imminent danger. Thursday was an early-release day for students as the district had parent-teacher conferences scheduled. The administration says that no additional information will be released regarding the incident.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!