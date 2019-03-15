School of the Osage Addresses Concerns Over Social Media Post

Officials at the School of the Osage are addressing parents after an unspecified threat posted online. Thursday afternoon, the district posted a message online that was also sent via email to parents across the district. School officials say they received a tip late Wednesday night regarding comments made by a student on a social media site. They contacted law enforcement to perform a threat assessment and ultimately were able to keep the student off of school property on Thursday. Students, staff, and the school were never believed to be in any imminent danger. Thursday was an early-release day for students as the district had parent-teacher conferences scheduled. The administration says that no additional information will be released regarding the incident.