News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

School Of The Osage Clarifies It’s Stance On COVID 19 Vaccination Requirements

By

While the White House tries to force you into taking a COVID shot, School of the Osage wants to end speculation about how students and faculty are being handled before it begins.

“There is no room for speculation on this right now. We haven’t been directed by the Governing body that Governs School Districts, around adding this to our Immunization rotation” Says Superintendent Dr. Laura Nelson.

She tells KRMS News the governing body for School of the Osage and public schools around Missouri is the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education “The State of Missouri regulates the way schools regulated vaccines and immunizations. We’re guided by DESE in the matter and that haven’t made any statements on that (COVID Vaccines) yet.”

She also says the interest for School of the Osage is to educate children in the best environment possible while keeping them out of the crosshairs of speculation “We hear things on TV all the time…and we don’t just jump into action. We, are very steady in our responses and right now there seems to be a lot of challenge to what is being said.”

Dr. Nelson confirms to KRMS News children are not forced to take COVID shots and teachers and faculty can choose to take one or not.

Filed Under: COVID 19, Health, Local News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com