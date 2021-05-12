School Of The Osage Graduation Set For This Thursday

Senior graduation at School of the Osage is coming Thursday, but preparations will begin Wednesday.

“One of the first things that the senior class will do today is make sure their cap and gowns have been given a “good shake” so that all the wrinkles are out” says Superintendent Dr. Laura Nelson.

She tells KRMS News seniors will have a graduation practice at noon Wednesday.

That’ll be followed by the Senior Send off at 1:30 and then the senior dinner at 6:30.

The graduation ceremony is Thursday at 7 pm, but School of the Osage Seniors finished classes last Friday.