School Of The Osage Practices Active Shooter Training

Officials from the School of the Osage District spring into action this week to prepare for a possible a nightmare scenario they hope will never happen.

That’s according to Superintendent Doctor Laura Nelson who says teachers and staff took advantage of the holiday, on Monday, to engage in ALICE Active Shooter Training.

ALICE is an acronym which stands for “alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate”…the five recognized steps to follow in the case of an active shooter situation on campus.

The training, which included discussion and exercises, took place in the Heritage Elementary and high schools.