School of the Osage is releasing its calendar for next school year.

“Our first day of school will be August 24th and our last day of school will be May 27th” says Superintendent Dr. Laura Nelson.

She says plans are being made right now for summer school attendance.

School of the Osage will be using a four-day week next year, which does not include distance learning on Mondays.

Dr. Nelson was interviewed by Christian Blood on The Ozarks Today.