School Of The Osage Student Accepted Into US Naval Academy

A senior at School of the Osage has been accepted into the U.S Naval Academy.

According to the district, Grace Martin started her journey to the academy by taking additional extra-curricular activities in school, along with higher-level classes that were available.

One final step for Ms. Martin was to get a congressional nomination, which she did from Lake area Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer.

Ms. Martin is scheduled to report on July 1st.

***From the Superintendent….

We found out last week that our student, senior Grace Martin, was accepted into the US Naval Academy located in Annapolis, Maryland. Grace was chosen over thousands of other applicants.

The USNA is a highly selective service academy. Many apply; few are chosen. In a meeting with district leadership today, Grace said that there were simply too many people to thank for their support and that Osage provides an environment that fosters the opportunities needed to be prepared for this type of exceptional achievement.

A few highlights from her resume demonstrate the various ways that students can be involved in diverse activities while in high school here. As the drum major, Grace led a band of approximately 140 students across a variety of skill platforms. On the constitution team, she was instrumental in helping the school win a state championship. As student body president, she unites a diverse student body and provides clear and responsible communication and collaboration.

Grace has left few stones unturned while at Osage, and her example is a shining example of our Mission in action.