School of the Osage Student Killed in Hwy-42 Traffic Accident

May 5, 2022

A School of the Osage student is dead following a one-car crash along highway-42 near Miller Creek Road, in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday afternoon shortly before 6-PM when the car started to skid before travelling off the road striking a tree and a fence. The unnamed 16-year-old from Brumley was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead a short time later at Lake Regional Hospital. The superintendent’s office tells KRMS News that there are extra counselors at the high school today to help any students who might need it to cope with the news.

