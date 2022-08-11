It’s almost back to school time for children in the Lake Area and a big event is taking place this afternoon (Wednesday) at School of the Osage.

Officials say from 3PM to 7PM, the whole family is invited to gather at the high school for their annual “Osage Fest” which helps parents and students get ready for the new school year.

The school is offering free dental, vision and hearing exams, along with haircuts, shots, vaccines and more.

You’ll also be able to purchase this year’s spirit wear and meet members of the booster club.

The high school is located off HWY 42 just past Lowe’s and the Prewitt’s Pointe Shopping Center.