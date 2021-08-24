School Of The Osage Welcomes Students In For New School Year

Students in School of the Osage join the rest of the Lake Area in starting the new school year today.

It’s a four-day week for the students for the second-straight year, but not for distance learning.

Teachers will be in place Monday through Friday.

Traffic should be heavier than Monday with more parents and school buses on the road in the northern part of the Lake Area.

Law enforcement officials are urging patience on the road and they also says school zones will be enforced.

Cole Camp R1 also starts school today.