School Registrations Continue Across The Lake Area

Hallways are busy, once again, for school districts across the Lake Area.

The main activities, now, include central registrations and back-to-school meet and greets.

In the School of the Osage District Superintendent Doctor Laura Nelson says if the schedule doesn’t work for some parents, all is not lost “Our front office staff in each office building, are more than happy to accommodate questions and help parents in the office. We have flexibility there to meet the needs.”

The first, official, day of classes for School of the Osage is Tuesday, the 24th.

