School Threat Investigation Continues

Authorities in Miller County continue to investigate an alleged threat made toward the Iberia R-V school district. The investigation began Wednesday evening when a group of students reported the threat to one of the district principals.

NEWS-9-20-19 Gregoire Threat A - 20th September 2019

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says they provided extra deputies on campus Thursday and says that could continue as the investigation is ongoing. He would not comment as to whether the threat has been deemed credible. It’s also not clear as to whether the student accused of making the threat has been located or taken into custody.