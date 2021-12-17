News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Schools Across The Lake Area Warn Parents Of Viral TikTok Threat Today

School boards across the country and here in the Lake Area remain on high alert today, because of an anonymous threat made on TikTok.

Someone posted a ‘challenge’ that claims there will be multiple school shootings and other violence on Friday.

The FBI tracked the message to Arizona and says it’s just someone’s disgusting idea of a joke.

Schools across the Lake area are taking the threat seriously…with School of the Osage addressing it directly, stating if students do not want to come in today…that is acceptable and that teachers and staff will work with the students who have exams scheduled for today.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to bring you the latest as it comes in.

There have been 32 school shootings in America this year alone.

 

***Read more about the efforts nationwide from our news partner CBS: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/tiktok-videos-school-districts-security-warnings-school-shootings-bomb-threats/

 

***More from the area districts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

