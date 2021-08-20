Schools Start Next Week Across The Lake Area

Kids head back to school on Monday in the Camdenton R-3 School District.

“So many jobs and occupations…you don’t get that fresh start all of the time. It can be a little bit of a grind, but when you’re in the school business you know….you get a fresh start every year” says Camdenton Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield.

He tells KRMS News there are 42 new faculty and administrators in the district this year “It’s always great to have fresh eyes, new ideas and new friendships you can behold so…we’re all good to go and fired up here for August 23rd!”

Dr. Hadfield says new teachers have been on campus this week getting ready for 2021-2022.

He’s also reminding parents and young drivers to plan ahead and be cautious Monday as school buses will be on the road along with kids riding bikes and walking to school.

School of the Osage is also getting ready for the start of its school year on Tuesday, August 24th.

“Parents and students and Teachers and staff….everyone is getting ready with final preparations and lots of excitement is in the air” says Superintendent Dr. Laura Nelson

She tells KRMS News the academic year will open with awareness of the pandemic, but also with a commitment to maximizing education for students “Everyone in the community knows COVID is with us, and it’s a situation that we’re just working with it…our focus is on students and making sure they have the best education experience possible.”

Dr. Nelson says the school year will open with no restrictions on attendance or large gatherings.

School of the Osage will operate with a four-day week for students, but teachers will be working all five days.