Schools Weight Options For Closing/Virtual For Upcoming Snow Storm

Feb 1, 2022 , , ,

It’s likely the first of many as the winter storm approaches.

Officials at Mizzou in Columbia say they’re going remote for Wednesday and Thursday, as they prepared for the large amount of snow and ice that is expected to hit the area.

Officials at the Camdenton R-3 District say they’ve already decided that if the have to close, they will not be going remote.

Board President Gail Griswold in a post online says they plan to use their “already approved” snow days instead of the AMI days, in order to save them for other unforeseen closures.

KRMS will bring you the latest closings and cancellations as they come in both on air and online.

If you have a closing, cancellation or delay…please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

