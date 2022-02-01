It’s likely the first of many as the winter storm approaches.

Officials at Mizzou in Columbia say they’re going remote for Wednesday and Thursday, as they prepared for the large amount of snow and ice that is expected to hit the area.

Officials at the Camdenton R-3 District say they’ve already decided that if the have to close, they will not be going remote.

Board President Gail Griswold in a post online says they plan to use their “already approved” snow days instead of the AMI days, in order to save them for other unforeseen closures.

