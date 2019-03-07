Science on Wheels Coming to Eldon H.S.

A group of young scientists from the University of Missouri are bringing their work to Miller County. Eldon High School will host the grad-student program “Science on Wheels” next week.

That’s Levi Storks, one of the program organizers. It will be a very casual, seminar-style presentation with the five scientists briefly describing, and then conversing with the audience about, their experiments.

Science on Wheels at Eldon High School is scheduled for March 14th at 6pm and is free and open to the public.