SE Missouri Earthquake Felt In The Lake Area

Social media was abuzz Wednesday night after an earthquake in southeast Missouri is felt in parts of the Lake Area and beyond. The 4.0 quake was first reported at 8:53pm and, according to the United States Geological Survey, was centered about eight kilometers south-southeast of Williamsville near Poplar Bluff. There were no preliminary damage reports available and, overall, it was a pretty busy seismic day around the country with, at least, six other earthquakes reported.

Gypsum, KS…a 3.0 at 3:43pm;

Ackerly, TX…a 2.5 at 4:36am;

Whites City, NM…a 2.5 at 4:57am;

Leadore, ID…a 2.7 at 4:30am;

Stanley, ID…a 2.6 at 12:45pm:

San Ramon, CA…a 3.0 at 1:58pm.