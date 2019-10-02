Search Continues for Missing Eldon Man

Authorities in Miller County continue asking the public for help in locating 51-year-old Timothy Nicholas, of Eldon. The sheriff’s department says Nicholas was reported missing on September 10th after last being seen on August 20th. It’s believed that Nicholas may have been involved in a traffic crash along Witt Road around the time he, apparently, went missing. The Highway Patrol responded to that accident but could not locate the driver or anyone who may have been involved in it. The vehicle was identified as belonging to Nicholas who also, according to courthouse records, has two ongoing cases for felony drug charges. His case in Miller County shows that he appeared on August 7th, one day before a warrant was issued for his arrest in Moniteau County for, allegedly, failing to appear in court at the end of July. Anyone with possible information about Nicholas should contact local authorities.