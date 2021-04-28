Search For Boat Involved In Sunday Crash On Glaize Arm Continues

An investigation continues after two fishing boats collided on Lake of the Ozarks, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division says one operator left the scene.

Investigators say it happened at the 1.8 mile marker of the Glaize Arm Sunday.

Water Patrol Officers say one boat tried to overtake another boat, but ran into the stern of the lead vessel and took off.

The Patrol says one man in the lead boat had minor injuries.

The boat that left the scene is described as a Stratus Fishing boat, but there are no other details about the boat, or who the owner or operator of the boat may be at this time.