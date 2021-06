The search for a missing canoeist in Laclede County has come to a tragic end.

According to the Highway Patrol, the body of Tim Stapleton was found Monday morning.

Stapleton and a woman were canoeing on the Niangua River last Sunday, when they struck debris and tipped over near Eldridge.

Investigators say the woman was able to grab a tree branch, but Stapleton went under and was carried down the river.

He was found 1 ½ miles from where the canoe capsized.