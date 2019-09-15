Search for Missing Child Near Iberia Comes to an End

A big sigh of relief in the Iberia area after a search for a missing child over the weekend comes to a fairly quick ending. Captain Will Humphrey, from the Iberia Fire District, says the initial call to the 400-block of Hwy-42 was received shortly before 7:00 Saturday evening and, after gathering some preliminary information, the search focused on a nearby Church camp…

Personnel from the Iberia Fire District, Miller County Sheriff’s Department, Miller County Ambulance, and the Osage Beach Search and Rescue Team assisted at the scene. The child was reunited with his parents in about 45 minutes and, according to Captain Humphrey, it may not be front page material but, every now and then, it’s good to hear about a happy ending in the news…