Search For Missing Jeff City Girl Canceled After Found Safe In Kansas – Suspect In Custody

By

The search for an 8-year-old girl reported as endangered-missing from Jefferson City comes to an end when she is found safe and a suspect taken into custody.

The highway patrol identified the suspect as the youngster’s non-custodial parent, 59- year-old Gilbert Leigh.

An arrangement had been made for Leigh to spend a night at a hotel with the girl after Leigh hitchhiked from Montana.

Leigh, allegedly, then took off with the girl and they were located, instead, in a hotel in Russell County, Kansas.

Leigh was taken into custody and awaits extradition back to Jefferson City while arrangements were being made to return the child to her mother.

 

***More info:

EMPHASIS:  CANCELLED Endangered Person Advisory

 

State of Missouri CANCELLED Endangered Person Advisory

 

The Jefferson City Police Department has CANCELLED an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 1309 Jefferson Street, Jefferson City, MO at 10:10 AM on 11/07/2021.

 

Missing Was:

Dakota Sky Autumn Leigh a white, female, age 8

 

Possible suspects or associates were believed to be:

Gilbert John Leigh, a white, male, age 59, height 5’11, 200 lbs, black and gray hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, wearing a black Harley Davidson coat and a USA shirt.

 

The CANCELLED endangered missing person:

Dakota Sky Autumn Leigh, is a Indian, female, age 8, height 5’0, 68 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, with birthmark on her left eye and a scar on her upper lip, wearing a pink coat, a gray shirt, dark pants, and black and neon Nike shoe.

 

Brief circumstances regarding the CANCELLED Endangered Missing Person incident:

 

Child was located safe and suspect is in custody.

 

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News, State News

