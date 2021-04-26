Search For Stolen Truck From Lake Area Business Underway

The search continues for a stolen Ford Pickup truck that was taken last week from a business in off W in Miller County.

Video posted to the Lake of The Ozarks Happenings Facebook Group shows a man run up to a beige Ford Explorer Sport Trac parked at Ramboldt Excavating shop, then he hops in the driver’s seat and drives away.

The owners say they have video of the unidentified man casing the place just days earlier.

So far there has been no word on the location of the truck or who this man is, but police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.