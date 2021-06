The Highway Patrol is on the hunt for a missing Canoeist in Laclede County.

According to the Patrol, Tim Stapleton’s canoe hit debris and tipped over near Eldridge on the Niangua River.

A woman with Stapleton grabbed a tree and survived, but Stapleton floated downstream and hasn’t been heard from since.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and black sweats.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact 911 immediately.