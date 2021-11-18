Search Warrant Still Not Opened In ATF Raid

The waiting game continues for the warrant to be unsealed and details made public after the ATF raided and confiscated over 300 firearms from Skelton Tactical in Osage Beach.

Over a dozen agents, many of them in riot gear, hit the business last Tuesday morning, the 9th, alleging that Skelton violated multiple federal laws.

A spokesman for the ATF on the scene that day said that specific details and reasons for the raid are sealed in the warrant which could, potentially, be made public in the near future if charges are filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Jeff City, yesterday, told KRMS that no charges have been filed to date.