Second Amendment Preservation Act Filed Again in Jefferson City

Lake area Representative Rocky Miller has signed on as a co-sponsor of a bill which would establish the “Second Amendment Preservation Act.” The bill is sponsored by Christian County’s Jered Taylor and takes aim at creating additional protections to the right to bear arms in Missouri. Among the added protections would be declaring that all federal acts, laws, executive orders, administrative orders and other regulations…past, present or future…that infringe on the Second Amendment rights are invalid in Missouri. The bill would also eliminate any requirement for the registration or tracking of firearms or their owners, or any orders for the confiscation of firearms. The bill is the same as a bill which had been introduced during last year’s session. The bill, this year, has been a read a first and second time but, currently, does not appear on the calendar.

Filed Under: Local News

