Second Arrest in Cellphone ID Scam

A second woman has been arrested in Osage Beach for allegedly trying to buy expensive cell phones using someone else’s identity.  Elka Magdalena Veras is charged with identity theft or attempted identity theft following the incident at Wal-Mart on October 11th.  Police say she was with the other suspect charged in the case, Fanny Hernandez, but fled the scene and escaped.  After Hernandez posted bond she returned to the police department to try to retrieve her ID.  Police say Veras came with her and was identified through photos and video still shots and was arrested at that time. 

