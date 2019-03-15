Second Arrest in Miller County Murder Between Alleged Drug Dealers

A second arrest has been made in connection to the June, 2018, murder of a California man who was shot to death in Miller County during, what was believed to be, a meeting between

alleged drug dealers. Sheriff Louie Gregoire announced, Friday, that 25-year-old Tyler Kroll of Lisle, Illinois, was taken into custody on March 9th in Illinois and, has since, been transported

to the Miller County Jail. Kroll is formally charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $750-thousand bond in connection to the murder of Tyler Worthington whose body was

dumped in a wooded area near Tuscumbia. Also arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case was Joseph McKenna, of Chicago. McKenna was taken into custody in October

and is now free on a $750-thousand bond.