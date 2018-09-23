News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Second Death Now Reported from Motorcycle Crashes Over Bikefest-2018

Bikefest-2018 has now claimed a second victim who was hurt over the course of the five-day event here at Lake of the Ozarks. The highway patrol reports that 50-year-old Brian Dunwoody died during the early morning hours on Friday at University Hospital. Dunwoody had been the operator of the bike on Horseshoe Bend Parkway which crossed over the center to pass a motor home before failing to negotiate a curve and striking the curb. A passenger, 52-year-old Lesley Clark from Columbia, was also hurt…neither had been wearing helmets at the time. Another biker, 61-year-old Alan Anderson of Cole Camp, was killed over Bikefest when the motorcycle he was operating struck another motorcycle from behind and then hitting a nearby car at a stop sign on U.S. 52 at west MO-135. Anderson was wearing a helmet at the time of that wreck.

