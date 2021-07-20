Second Person Facing Charges In Fatal Shooting On The Bagnell Dam Strip

The name of the person killed in a Thursday night shooting on The Strip is yet to be announced, but we do know a second person has been charged.

The Miller County prosecutor is charging 39-year-old Daniel Kurtzeborn with illegal gun possession.

A probable cause statement shows Kurtzeborn has previous felony convictions, and that means he cannot have a gun in the State of Missouri.

51-year-old Tonka Way-Con Ponder has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting that left one person dead and four others hurt.