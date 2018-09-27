Second Suspect Sentenced in Attempted Home Invasion

A Shelbyville, Illinois man charged in an attempted home invasion in the Lake Ozark area has been sentenced after entering guilty pleas to two charges against him. Dalton Allen was one of three people involved in the incident in late January. They were trying to break into a home of one of their former employers to steal money they thought they were owed for work they had recently done before being fired. Allen entered pleas to trespassing and disturbing the peace. He received suspended execution of sentences which included 15 days in jail with credit for time served and two years of probation. The second defendant in the case, Colton Sphar, entered guilty pleas to the same charges in May. The third person involved was a juvenile.