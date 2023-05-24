Secondary Pay For Camden County Deputies Remains A Hot Topic Issue For Camden Commissioners

Secondary pay for Camden County Deputies is coming under a microscope of scrutiny.

The issue was raised during a recent county commission meeting with the main questions being…one…who is paying the wages for the work outside of the deputies’ normal employment and…two…how does potential liability play a role in the overall equation.

“It’s my understanding that if you show yourself under the cover or the color of the county, thereby being in uniform or showing your badge or saying, I am a deputy of the county, you are now an agent of the county, I believe, and you’re operating under that blanket.”

Recently speaking on KRMS, Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton also says it’s a topic for further review while Sheriff Tony Helms says it’s more a case of running the office in a manner where secondary pay jobs for deputies will not become a liability for the county.