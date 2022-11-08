News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Secretary Of State Advisers Voters To Read Up On State Amendments

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 8, 2022 , , ,

It’s not too late to do your homework on the amendments you’ll face on Missouri’s Election Day ballot.

That’s the word from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

One place where you can see the entire language of the amendments is on the secretary’s web site…

“If they want to see that full language for any ballot item, they can go to http://sos.mo.gov and click on elections….and that will lead you to the full language of any statewide issue that is on the ballot. And of course, the full langague of every statewide issue will be on the signage at your polling place….so hopefully you’ve looked at that, and thought about that before you actually go to vote.”

NewsTalk KRMS will bring you results of Missouri interest in our hourly newscasts on election night within our regular programming.

