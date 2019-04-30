Camdenton Man Ordered to Pay Thousands for Securities Violations

A Camdenton man accused of selling unregistered, non-exempt securities to a Missouri resident has now been ordered to pay for his deed. The secretary of state’s office says in 2014, Jan Skola convinced a Lee’s Summit resident to invest $25,000 in cash and services in exchange for a promissory note from a California-based environmental technologies company. The investor was able to get the investment back, plus interest, after learning that Skola’s past includes a previous felony conviction and being ordered to cease and desist for failing to register. As part of the order handed down against Skola, he’ll pay $3,000 to the Investor Education and Protection Fund and another $1,000 in investigation costs.