Secretary of State Says No Need to Wait to Upgrade to Real ID

Missouri began issuing federal REAL ID compliant licenses and identification cards on March 25th. The new cards bring the state into compliance with guidelines that dictate which facilities you can enter as well as your ability to fly commercially. It was originally reported that you would have to wait until time to renew your current ID to upgrade. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the good news is, that’s not the case.

NEWS-4-18-19 Ashcroft Real ID - 18th April 2019

The new ID can be used to access some federal and military buildings. It will be required to board an airplane for Missouri residents beginning October 1st of 2020.