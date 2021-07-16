Secretary Of State Snaps Back At “For The People” Voting Act – Calls It “Unconstitutional”

Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill remain divided on the ‘For The People’ voting act.

“It is what I call the “Swamp Trifecta”, it is unmanageable, it is immoral and it is unconstitutional” says Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

He tells KRMS what he’ll do if HR 1 passes through Congress and is then signed by Joe Biden “I’m going to do 2 things…1, I’m going to court because it’s unconstitutional and it doesn’t count, and 2…we’re going to tell Nancy Pelosi to “Pound Sand.””

Secretary Ashcroft says government officials only have the powers given to them in the U-S Constitution.

He also says an unconstitutional law is not really a law.

Jay Ashcroft was interviewed by Christian Blood on the KRMS Morning Magazine.