Section of 54 Site of Federal Testing for More Efficient Asphalt Mixes

A stretch of Highway 54 at Lake of the Ozarks is being used for a federal test study to find better asphalt mixtures.  Part of the road between Eldon and Lake Ozark has ten different mixtures in it right now. 

 

MoDot Area Engineer Bob Lynch says more cores were recently taken from the driving lane in that area.  They’re looking for mixes that will provide more longevity and cost savings.

 

Lynch discussed the project during his weekly appearance on “The Ozarks This Morning” on KRMS.

