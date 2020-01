Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire

It’s budget time in Miller County. Sheriff Louie Gregoire used his budget last year to begin upgrading the security camera systems. He says his priorities for 2020 will remain the same.

Another priority is making sure the deputies are safe on the road.

The county previously looked into a lease-purchase program for vehicles through Enterprise but determined it was not a cost-effective method to replace their fleet.