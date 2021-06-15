News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Security Guard Attacked At Backwater Jacks Over The Weekend

Backwater Jacks in Osage Beach. Photo Courtesy of BWJ.

Police in Osage Beach are looking for two people who might be responsible for an assault at Backwater Jacks over the weekend.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says, in a release, it all started Friday night around 10 o’clock when police were called to the location on report of two people trespassing.

Officers say the people had been drinking and were causing problems, so they were told to leave.

But less than two hours later the two were back and officers again went to Backwater Jacks.

On their second visit, police learned a security guard told officers he had been jumped while chasing the two people off the property.

Investigators say the security guard had injuries to his face and he was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

Officers could not locate the people they had warned earlier in the evening.

We’ll pass along more details as they come in to News / Talk KRMS.

