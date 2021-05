A Sedalia man has serious injuries after the Missouri Highway Patrol says he hit a deer with the ATV he was riding.

Troopers say 54-year-old Ricky Bentley was riding on Highway 52 between Cole Camp and Stover when he hit the deer.

Investigators say the ATV then flipped over and went off the road.

Bentley was then flown to University Hospital in Columbia by air ambulance.